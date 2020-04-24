US Congress approves new $484 bln coronavirus relief package

WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS/. The US House of Representatives approved on Thursday another package of measures in the amount of $484 bln aimed at overcoming the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. 388 legislators supported the initiative, five voted against, one abstained.

The Senate supported the bill earlier this week. In the near future, the document will be signed by US President Donald Trump.

The bill allocates over $300 bln for a soft loans program to small businesses (Paycheck Protection Program). Earlier, Congress had already allocated $350 bln for this program, but by mid-April the funds had been exhausted.

In addition, the bill provides another $60 bln for another program to help small businesses. It was also proposed to use $75 bln to hospitals and $25 bln to coronavirus testing program.

The previous package of measures of over $2 trillion was adopted at the end of March. Prior to this, lawmakers allocated $8.3 bln to the US administration to contain the pandemic.