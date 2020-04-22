India documents nearly 20,000 cases of COVID-19

NEW DELHI, April 22. /TASS/. The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India has risen by over 1,300 in the past 24 hours, reaching 19,984 by Wednesday morning, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on its website. The number of deaths from the virus has risen by 50, reaching 640.

In the past several days, the daily increase in cases has reached over 1,300. In the past 24 hours, 1,383 people are reported to have contracted COVID-19.

The Health Ministry informs that currently, 15,474 people diagnosed with COVID-19 are receiving treatment in Indian hospitals, and 3,870 people have recovered.

On March 24, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on all Indian regional officials to ensure strict adherence to restrictive measures introduced in the country from March 25 to April 14. Later, the Indian PM prolonged the regime of strict self-isolation until May 3.