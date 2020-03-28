Saudi air defense forces intercept two missiles above capital Riyadh — TV

CAIRO, March 29. /TASS/. Two missiles, presumably launched by members of the Yemeni-based Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement, were intercepted above the Saudi capital Riyadh on Saturday night, the Al Hadath TV channel reported.

No information about casualties or damage on the ground is available so far.

According to eyewitnesses, a powerful blast was heard in the Saudi capital. Those reports are being verified.

According to Al Hadath, one more missile was downed above the Saudi city of Jazan near the Yemeni border. No information about the consequences of this incident is available.