Russian citizens evacuated from Uzbekistan over coronavirus

"Currently, we work on setting up special flights to evacuate Russian nationals from Uzbekistan. The embassy is making lists of people who wish to leave Uzbekistan," the message says.

People who wish to evacuate must fill in a questionnaire and email it to the embassy’s consular department. The blank has been published on the embassy’s website, the mission said, adding that all additional information would be published on its internet resources.

On March 15, Uzbekistan virology specialists have diagnosed coronavirus in a medic who came from France. The same day, the government declared quarantine in all kindergartens and educational facilities, cancelled all public events and suspended air service with other nations.

The outbreak of a disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was registered in central China in late December 2019. The World Health Organization recognized the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. Outside China, the worst affected countries are Italy, South Korea and Iran. Overall, more than 130 countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. The WHO says that the novel coronavirus cases globally have exceeded 153,000, with more than 5,700 deaths (over 3,200 in China). A total of 63 coronavirus cases have been registered in Russia.