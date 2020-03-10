WTO suspends all meetings until March 20 over confirmed coronavirus case

GENEVA, March 10. /TASS/. The World Trade Organization (WTO) has announced suspension of all meetings until March 20 after one WTO staff member was confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus.

"Director-General Roberto Azevedo has informed WTO members that, as of March 11, all meetings at the WTO will be suspended until 20 March. The decision follows confirmation that one WTO staff member has contracted the COVID-19 virus," the WTO said in a press release.

"We take the health of Secretariat staff and our members very seriously which is why we have taken this unprecedented step," Azevedo said. "We are monitoring the situation very closely and will take whatever measures are necessary to protect health and safety," he added.

The press release also noted that "the WTO has a coronavirus Task Force in place to monitor developments and is taking all precautions necessary in response to the evolving situation."

Switzerland's health authorities said on Tuesday that 476 cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in the country so far, with three fatalities.