Iran seeks Russia’s assistance in fight against coronavirus, ambassador says

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Iran expects that all friendly nations, including Russia, will provide humanitarian assistance in the fight against the novel coronavirus, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have discussed this. We welcome humanitarian assistance of all countries, including from friendly nations and our allies," the ambassador said, answering a question whether Iran had requested Russia’s assistance in combating the coronavirus outbreak.

Iran’s Ministry of Health reported the first novel coronavirus cases in the town of Qom on February 19. According to official data, a total of 978 people have contracted the coronavirus in Iran and at least 54 people have died.