WHO to convene global forum on coronavirus research on February 11-12

GENEVA, February 6. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) is planning to convene a global research and innovation forum to study the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) on February 11-12. The forum’s aim is to set priorities and frameworks for combating the disease, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday during a press conference in Geneva.

"Harnessing the power of science is critical for bringing this outbreak under control," he said. "There are questions we need answers to, and tools we need developed as quickly as possible. WHO is playing an important coordinating role by bringing the scientific community together to identify research priorities and accelerate progress."

He noted that the forum would be attended by researchers from all over the world, including China. The aim of the meeting is to speed up development of tests, vaccine and medicine to combat the virus.