No one injured in shelling of Baghdad's Green Zone — media

CAIRO, January 21. /TASS/. No one was injured in the shelling of Baghdad's Green Zone, Al Hadath TV channel reported on Tuesday.

Earlier reports said that three missiles exploded late Monday near the building of the US Embassy in Baghdad. According to latest reports, the missiles were launched from a south-eastern neighborhood of Baghdad. Material damage was sustained as a result of the shelling.

During the shelling, air raid sirens went off at the US Embassy. US Air Force helicopters were dispatched.

The Green Zone is an area in central Baghdad where many government buildings and embassies are located. In the last months, the Green Zone repeatedly came under shellings.