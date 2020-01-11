Situation in Abkhazia stable, under control, says Security Council

SUKHUM, January 11. /TASS/. The environment in Abkhazia on the third day of mass protests demanding the resignation of President is stable and under control, Secretary of the republic’s Security Council Mukhamed Kilba told TASS.

"The situation is under control, not dramatically awful, but steadily difficult. Yesterday and the day before yesterday it was steadily severe. Though there have been no particular changes: the difficulties remains, people stay inside the captured building (presidential administration)," he said, adding that both protesters and supporters of the acting authorities are in the city center now.

The political crisis in Abkhazia erupted on January 9, when protesters demanding the resignation of President Raul Khajimba forced their way into the building of the presidential staff. Khajimba called an urgent meeting of the Security Council to declare that the introduction of a state of emergency was not ruled out. Abkhazia’s parliament met in early session on the same day to vote for a message to the president urging him to step down. In response, Khajimba invited the opposition to negotiate.