Geopolitical tensions reaching peak in this century - UN Secretary-General

UN, January 7. /TASS/. The geopolitical strain across the globe is at the high, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

"The New Year has begun with our world in turmoil," Guterres said in his statement to reporters after the killing of Iranian genera Qasem Soleimani and Iran’s termination of their nuclear deal commitments. "Geopolitical tensions are at their highest level this century, he added.

"This turbulence is escalating. Even nuclear non-proliferation can no longer be taken for granted," Guterres said.

"This cauldron of tensions is leading more and more countries to take unpredicted decisions with unpredictable consequences and a profound risk of miscalculation," the UN Secretary-General added.