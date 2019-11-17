Syria army takes control over Zuweiqat mountainous area in northern Latakia

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. /TASS/. Syria’s government troops have taken control over the Zuweiqat mountainous region in the north of the Latakia governorate, Al Masdar News reported on Sunday.

According to Al Masdar, Jabhat al-Nusra (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) militants retreated to the city of Kobani, their key stronghold.

The Syrian land troops were supported by the air force, which hit several tunnels in the mountains used by militants to move around the area and a number of sniper firing holes.

Combat operation in this area resumed on Thursday. Kabbani, located on the way to the strategic moiuntain pass Jisr al-Shugur on the Latakia-Aleppo highway. Has been held by militants of Jabhat al-Nusra and the Turkistan Islamic Party (an extremist organization formed by Uyghur jihadists in northwestern China and present in Syria) since 2014.

All the previous attempts to dislodge the terrorists from Kabbani failed.