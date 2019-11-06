New developments around Iranian nuclear program "predictable" — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. /TASS/. The new developments around the Iranian nuclear program are rather predictable, Russian Ambassador to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday.

"Iran's new deviations from the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] are rather predictable. Tehran adheres to its decision to introduce certain measures every two months. The interests of the nuclear deal's survival dictate the necessity of urgent efforts aimed at restoring balance between its nuclear and economic parts," Ulyanov wrote on his official Twitter account.

"In order to save JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program] all participants should fulfill their commitments. US in its turn should at least stop to interfere with illegal attempts to establish oil embargo. A solution which is easy to formulate but extremely difficult to implement," he added.

On November 5, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that Tehran would take the next step to reduce its commitments under the JCPOA by activating centrifuges at the Fordow uranium enrichment plant on Wednesday.