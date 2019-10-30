Minsk ready to revise its response to deployment of US tanks in Lithuania

"It is significant that during the conversation the mutual intention was confirmed to ease the fears over this problem and ensure the transparency of making such decisions in the future. It should be noted that the controversy emerged amid the lack of trust and information. It is important that the US partners displayed willingness to conduct an open and constructive dialogue," the Belarusian news agency BelTA quotes Zas as saying.

MINSK, October 30. /TASS/. Belarus is prepared to make some adjustments to its plans for retaliation following the deployment of foreign military contingents near its borders after the US offered its explanations, the State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Stanislav Zas commented on Wednesday following his meeting with the US Charge d’Affairs in Belarus Jenifer Moore in the context of US plans for stationing extra military contingents in Lithuania.

For its part Belarus "is prepared to make the corresponding adjustments to its plans for a response to the stationing of foreign military contingents near its borders and this proposal has been approved by the president already."

At the same time Zas said Belarus remained adamant that the region’s militarization would be impermissible.

"We will push ahead with a systematic foreign policy aimed at easing military and political tensions in Europe and maintaining a dialogue of mutual respect among the partner countries for the sake of preserving peace and security," he stated.

Zas recalled that Belarus had voiced concern over the deployment of US soldiers and heavy military equipment in Lithuania.

"This issue was central to our conversation with the senior US diplomat," Zas revealed. "The meeting was initiated by the US side."

"We are grateful for the explanations provided regarding the purposes of the deployment of military personnel and equipment at the Pabrade proving ground, the plans for their presence and the concrete dates of their return to permanent locations. Also, additional information was offered regarding the scenario of the Defender Europe 2020 exercise," Zas went on.

He remarked that the prompt response from NATO’s leadership and the alliance’s leading member country to Minsk’s questions indicated that "the message was heeded and the Belarusian position taken into account," which is important for Minsk.