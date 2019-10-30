Putin may discuss Ukraine issue with Hungarian PM, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will embark on a visit to Budapest on Wednesday, may discuss the situation in Ukraine with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is not about discussing the old [Ukrainian] government or the new one, because it is the country’s internal affair," Peskov noted.

"At the same time, there definitely are some issues that cause concern both to us and the Hungarians," he said, pointing to "the issue of minorities living in border areas." "Hungary has repeatedly said that the processes going on there were unacceptable," Peskov added.

According to the Russian presidential spokesman, "it cannot be ruled out that it will be somehow touched upon.".