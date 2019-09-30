Jacques Chirac deeply loved Russia, former French envoy says

PARIS, September 30. /TASS/. Former French President Jacques Chirac, who led the country in 1995-2007, felt deep sympathy and a great interest in Russia, Jean Cadet, who served as the French ambassador to Russia during Chirac’s presidency, told TASS on Monday.
"As a person, the late president deeply loved Russia," said Cadet, who attended a farewell ceremony for Chirac at the Church of Saint-Sulpice in Paris. "Russia aroused his greatest sincere interest."
In the days of his youth, Chirac "started studying the Russian language with great enthusiasm," Cadet recalled. "He appreciated Russian literature, music, science and traditions. He knew Russian history well and the tests that the country had to go through," the French diplomat noted. "This knowledge encouraged him to promote the development of trust-based cooperation between France and Russia in various areas."
According to Cadet, Chirac also wanted to see more attention to Russia from the rest of the world. "It was a great honor for me to represent President Chirac’s France in Russia," the diplomat stressed.
During his presidency, Chirac paid more than 300 foreign visits, including 15 of them to Russia. He started acquainting himself with Russia by reading Russian literature. A fan of renowned Russian poet Alexander Pushkin, Chirac learned Russian in his early years and even translated a chapter from Eugene Onegin novel into French.
The French politician was awarded the State Prize of the Russian Federation, the Russian Order "For Merit to the Fatherland" of the first degree for his contribution to fostering relations with Russia. Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) chose him to be its honorary doctor.
Jacques Chirac passed away on September 26 at the age of 86, with his loved ones by his bedside. He served as France's president from 1995 to 2007 and retired from politics after his second office. In 2005, he was diagnosed with a cardiovascular disease. In 2016, his health deteriorated dramatically following the passing of his elder daughter. The last three years, he did not take part in official ceremonies and rarely invited visitors.
Monday was declared as an official day of mourning in France. Chirac will be buried at the Montparnasse cemetery in Paris next to his daughter Laurence.