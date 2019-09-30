Jacques Chirac deeply loved Russia, former French envoy says

PARIS, September 30. /TASS/. Former French President Jacques Chirac, who led the country in 1995-2007, felt deep sympathy and a great interest in Russia, Jean Cadet, who served as the French ambassador to Russia during Chirac’s presidency, told TASS on Monday.

"As a person, the late president deeply loved Russia," said Cadet, who attended a farewell ceremony for Chirac at the Church of Saint-Sulpice in Paris. "Russia aroused his greatest sincere interest."

In the days of his youth, Chirac "started studying the Russian language with great enthusiasm," Cadet recalled. "He appreciated Russian literature, music, science and traditions. He knew Russian history well and the tests that the country had to go through," the French diplomat noted. "This knowledge encouraged him to promote the development of trust-based cooperation between France and Russia in various areas."

According to Cadet, Chirac also wanted to see more attention to Russia from the rest of the world. "It was a great honor for me to represent President Chirac’s France in Russia," the diplomat stressed.