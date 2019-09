MOSCOW, September 19./TASS/. Italy’s new Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio is planning to visit Russia before the end of the year, the Italian Embassy in Moscow told TASS on Thursday.

"A visit of the foreign minister is expected before the yearend," it said.

Luigi Di Maio is the leader of the Five Star Movement. He assumed the post early in September after a new coalition government was formed of the Five Star Movement, the Democratic Party as well as the Free and Equal party.