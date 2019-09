VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The next prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine could take place within the next few days, Viktor Medvedchuk, Head of the Political Council of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life party, said on Thursday.

"The exchange is due to take place in the coming days. This is a very positive moment," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

According to Medvedchuk, the negotiations on the issue are proceeding smoothly.