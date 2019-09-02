Georgia’s PM announces resignation

"It was a great honor, and a massive responsibility at the same time, for me to serve to protect the interests of our country as the prime minister of Georgia. I have been and will always be a member of the Georgian Dream (ruling political party - TASS) and a devoted soldier of our country," he said in a Facebook statement.

Bakhtadze also thanked his predecessor Giorgi Kvirikashvili for his work as a prime minister and wished all the best to the next head of the government. He announced that he would be talking in detail about the reasons behind his resignations and the results of his premiership in a conversation with media representatives scheduled for 15:00 local time today.

Bakhtadze was appointed Georgian Prime Minister in June 2018. Before taking up this post, he served as Minister of Finance.