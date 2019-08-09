Russia develops ties with Georgia despite opposition from the West — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 8. /TASS/. Russia will continue making efforts to develop cooperation with Georgia despite the opposition of Western countries, Russia's acting envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Thursday after UN Security Council consultations on the 11th anniversary of the Georgian war with South Ossetia.

"Unfortunately, the position of Western countries does not help much, but I can assure you that we are trying our best to develop bilateral cooperation, trade, ties between people," Polyansky said. He noted that "Georgian goods arrive in Russia without any obstacles and are very popular on the Russian market."

Representatives of the US, UK, Poland, Belgium, Estonia, Germany and France earlier made a joint statement noting the lack of progress in the resolution of the conflict. They called for protecting "Georgia's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity."