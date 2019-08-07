Georgia says Putin’s meeting with Abkhazian leader ignores its sovereignty

TBILISI, August 7. /TASS/. The Georgian Foreign Ministry has slammed a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Abkhazian leader Raul Khajimba in Sochi as ignoring Georgia’s sovereignty.

"These Russian steps [meeting between leaders — TASS] are aimed against Georgia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and statehood and flagrantly ignore fundamental norms of international law," the ministry said.

Abkhazia and South Ossetia declared independence from Georgia following the August 2008 armed conflict. Russia recognized their independence, repeatedly stating that this decision would not be reviewed.

According to Georgia’s Foreign Ministry, "the international community keeps supporting Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and the policy of non-recognizing Abkhazia and the Tskhinval Region (South Ossetia)."

Ahead of the 11th anniversary of the conflict, which broke out on the night of August 7-8, 2008, the Georgian Foreign Ministry released a special statement calling on Russia to meet its international commitments.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Abkhazian counterpart Raul Khajimba at the Bocharov Ruchei summer residence in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi. According to Putin, they discussed with Khajimba the plans for implementing and boosting joint projects. In his turn, the Abkhazian leader thanked Putin for the opportunity to meet and discuss bilateral relations.