South Ossetia in talks on international recognition with many countries — president

TSKHINVAL, August 7. /TASS/. South Ossetia is working on achieving official recognition by many countries in spite of Georgia’s attempts to block this process, South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov told TASS on Wednesday.

"Georgia is tirelessly hampering the recognition of South Ossetia by other countries. If we point out a state that we are working with to achieve the recognition, Georgia is sure to send its representatives there, issue notes of protest and block this process in every way possible. However, South Ossetia’s recognition is an irreversible process, while we are in talks with countries all over the world," he said.

According to Bibilov, "Russian colleagues are also encouraging further acknowledgement of the republic." "We are closely cooperating with them and will soon see countries that recognize the republic of South Ossetia," he went on.

On the night of August 8, 2008, Georgia launched a military attack on South Ossetia. Russia moved to defend civilians and Russian peacekeepers that had been deployed in the region since 1992. As a result of the five-day war, more than 1,000 people died, including 72 Russian servicemen.

On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized South Ossetia’s independence. Nicaragua, Venezuela and Nauru followed suit. Last May, Syria joined these countries.