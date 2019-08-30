Turkey’s military would leave Syria if peace deal reached, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Turkish army will leave Syrian territory in case of a political settlement of the conflict in the country, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday during his visit to Norway.

"If a political settlement in Syria is found, our army will leave it. However, now the [President Bashar al-Assad’s] regime does not believe in a political settlement," the NTV channel quoted the minister as saying.

In early July the Turkish administration stated its plans to hold a military operation in northern Syria. Ankara considers the Kurdish armed groups located there a threat to national security.

Cavusoglu also said that Russia has guaranteed to Turkey that the Syrian army will not attack Turkish observation posts in the Idlib Governorate.

"Russia has assured us that the Syrian regime’s forces will not attack our observation posts in Idlib," newspaper Milliyet quoted him as saying.

On August 19, a Turkish army convoy came under attack in this region when it was going to reinforce observation post number nine. The convoy was moving along the Aleppo-Damascus highway and, the Syrian Foreign Ministry believes, could be transporting arms to the opposition in the town of Khan Shaykhun, on which the Syrian army was advancing at the time. The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Syrian aviation carried out a strike.

In 2017, the northern de-escalation zone was created in the Idlib Governorate and the bordering areas of Aleppo, Latakia and Hama. There are now 12 Turkish observation posts on its territory.