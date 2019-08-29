Macron calls on Zelensky to facilitate resolution of conflict in east Ukraine

PARIS, August 30. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has called on his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky to take measures necessary for making progress in conflict resolution in east Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said on Thursday.

Macron and Zelensky held telephone talks earlier on Thursday. The Elysee Palace said that "ahead of the summit in the Normandy format that is expected to be held in September," Macron called on Zelensky to "make soonest progress in political and security measures necessary for settling the conflict in east Ukraine."

"The presidents and their advisors will remain in close contact on this in the next few weeks," the Elysee Palace said.

Macron also briefed Zelensky on his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bregancon and on the G7 summit in Biarritz.

The French president also congratulated Zelensky on forming a new government.