{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Doctors Without Borders official points to deteriorating Ebola situation in DRC

As yet, the effectiveness of the vaccine is to be proven, according to the association's manager
© AP Photo/Jerome Delay

PRETORIA, August 23. /TASS/. The situation in the Ebola-affected regions of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is deteriorating, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Southern Africa Association Manager Monica Genya said in an interview with TASS.

Read also
Russia contributed to defeating Ebola epidemic in Guinea, watchdog says

"The number of cases is increasing every week. In the last two months, we’ve seen the highest recorded number of cases," she said, adding that the area affected by the disease was expanding.

According to Genya, Doctors Without Borders and its partners "are fighting very hard to contain the outbreak" but so far, they have been unable to stop the virus from spreading.

Ebola cases registered in the city of Goma, which has a population of over a million, cause particular concern, she pointed out.

In response to a question about the effectiveness of the current vaccination campaign, Genya said that "the vaccination is still experimental, so we will have more data after this outbreak recedes to be able to see if it works or not." "We believe that it could help to prevent the spread of the disease," she added.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 2,800 Ebola cases were confirmed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the past 12 months, while over 1,900 people died. An Ebola virus epidemic broke out in the country in the summer of 2018. On July 17, 2019, the WHO declared the Ebola virus disease outbreak in the DRC a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

The Ebola virus was first discovered in a settlement on the banks of the Ebola River in Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of the Congo) in 1976. The disease caused by the virus spreads quickly bringing high mortality. The latest Ebola epidemic broke out in Guinea in 2013 and later engulfed Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, Nigeria and Senegal. Ebola cases were also reported in Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy and the United States. According to the World Health Organization, more than 28,500 people were infected and over 11,000 died.

Tags
Ebola virus
World
Cuba grateful for Russia’s position on US sanctions pressure — Foreign Ministry
Lavrov said during his July visit to Cuba that the United States’ trade blockade was absolutely unacceptable
Read more
Russia sends humanoid robot to International Space Station on unmanned Soyuz spacecraft
The rocket lifted off from the Gagarin Start launch pad at 6:38 Moscow time
Read more
Turkey ready to discuss convoy attack in Syria with Russia
On August 19, the Turkish military convoy was attacked in Idlib when heading to an observation post, three civilians were killed, while twelve were injured
Read more
Russian, Mongolian troops employ new tactic in Selenga-2019 joint drills
A new tactic, ‘A Stealth Attack,’ is based on the experience of modern armed conflicts
Read more
Rosneft signs agreements on offshore gas field development with Mozambique
The ceremony of exchanging copies of the agreements was held in the Kremlin following the talks between the presidents
Read more
Syrian army retakes city of Kafr Zita in Hama province — media
According to the Al-Hadath TV channel, the Syrian army has also seized the Wadi al-Anaz area east of the town of Morek
Read more
Press review: Idlib attack tests Russia-Turkey ties and Moscow beefs up Arctic air defense
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 21
Read more
Russian defense firm to start serial production of anti-tank missiles
The first batch of munitions is undergoing qualification tests
Read more
Russia vows to thwart pressure against Venezuela
Russia's top diplomat decried the methods applied to Venezuela as "blackmail and pressure"
Read more
Macron confident on Russia’s European future after meeting with Putin
Macron noted that the talks with Putin also focused on the situation around Siberian wildfires
Read more
Press review: Iran threatens to sink Israeli ships and Turkey rattled by Syrian win
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 13
Read more
UN Security Council to hold emergency session on US missile projects on August 22
The emergency session of the UN Security Council was requested by Russia and China
Read more
Ukraine's president makes bold statement on Moscow’s possible return to G8 — diplomat
"Professionals should do things they are trained to do," the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman stated
Read more
Russian hi-tech firm to export latest multiple launch rocket system with smart shells
The Tornado-S is a heavy upgrade of the Smerch multiple launch rocket system
Read more
Serbia to get Russian-made Mi-35 and Mi-17 military transport helicopters in early 2020
According to the Serbian official, Russia and Serbia "have never had such a volume of cooperation" since World War II
Read more
Chief of Russian General Staff and Chief of US Joint Chiefs of Staff discuss military ties
The previous talks between the two took place in March
Read more
Statements on Germany meddling in Russia’s affairs unfathomable, top diplomat says
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman informed of the attempts by the US and German media to interfere in Russia’s domestic affairs through their coverage of unsanctioned protests in Moscow
Read more
Putin says he discussed global strategic stability issues with Finnish president
Read more
Press review: What topped the Putin-Macron talks and Zelensky’s meeting with Netanyahu
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 20
Read more
Putin expressed confidence in implementation of Nord Stream 2
The Russian leader emphasized that it is theoretically possible "to imagine a situation where the United States will convince Europe to replace Russian gas with American gas"
Read more
Pentagon: If extended, New START should include Russia’s advanced weaponry
The document can be extended for no more than five years by mutual consent of the parties
Read more
No possibility of G8 being reinstated — Eurasia Group president
President of Eurasia Group Ian Bremmer said that this is not the first time US President Donald Trump has brought up the idea of reinstating the G8 format with Russia's participation
Read more
Trump says G8 format with Russia's participation is 'more appropriate'
The US president said that "it should be the G8 because a lot of things we talk about have to do with Russia"
Read more
US to get hypersonic weapons in next two years — Pentagon
US Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy said earlier his country was looking into possibility of developing all types of rockets previously prohibited under INF treaty
Read more
Russian S-400 teams go on high alert to repel enemy missile strike in Baltic Fleet drills
The drills involve over 200 personnel and more than 20 items of military and special hardware
Read more
Troops in western Russia to get over 1,300 weapon systems by year-end
The military district will continue manning its troops with contract-enlisted personnel with more than 9,000 people enlisted this year
Read more
Serbia to sign free trade zone agreement with EAEU on October 25
According to Russian ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, in the future, Serbia may become one of the links on the space between the EU and the EAEU
Read more
Helicopter falls into river after hitting power transmission line in northwest Russia
A pilot is killed, the regional emergencies services reported
Read more
Russian embassy confirms death of two Russians in helicopter crash off Greek’s Poros
A private helicopter crashed into the see south of the port of Poros at 15:40 local time
Read more
German foreign minister calls for direct and open dialogue with Russia
Heiko Maas urged Moscow to play a constructive role in efforts on Ukrainian settlement
Read more
Russia’s latest reconnaissance drone makes debut flight
The Altius-U is the drone’s final conceptual design after the tests of several prototypes
Read more
Russia’s Northern Fleet warships enter Mediterranean in long-distance deployment
The drills will involve other Fleets within the Russian Navy
Read more
Belarusian paralympic rower drowns during training in Austria — paper
The 33-year-old athlete, who is a wheelchair user, drowned when his boat capsized on the Danube River
Read more
G7 wants Russia back in the club due to stiff competition with G20, says source
The diplomat characterized the proposal to resume the G8 format as "wise"
Read more
Air France flight Moscow-Paris requested landing in Luxembourg, due to emergency on board
No one was injured, according to the airport's press service
Read more
Ex-president says Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons due to threat of US sanctions
Leonid Kravchuk added that he had no regrets about his consent to destroy his country’s nuclear arsenal
Read more
Russia’s cutting-edge missile corvette enters shipbuilders’ final trials
The trials will last about three months
Read more
Russia’s upgraded MiG-31 fighters hold dogfight in stratosphere in Kamchatka drills
The fighters flew at a speed of 2,500 km/h and an altitude of more than 20 km
Read more
Russia not desperate for G8, thinks G20 format is more efficient — Kremlin spokesman
The Kremlin spokesperson pointed out that discussing global problems in geopolitics, security or economy without China and India is "not very efficient"
Read more
Lufthansa Flight LH2565 returns to St. Petersburg for technical reasons
The plane took off at 4.50 pm Moscow time
Read more
Thank you, Putin! Venezuelan vice president conveys Maduro’s gratitude to Russian leader
The sanctions illegally introduced by the US against Venezuela opened up new doors for closer cooperation between Moscow and Caracas, according to the vice president
Read more
All G7 states need to be consulted before renewing G8, says Kremlin
US President Donald Trump said earlier hat "it’s much more appropriate to have Russia in" the G8
Read more
Kremlin unaware of radiation poisoning of those injured at Severodvinsk testing range
Earlier, reports were circulated by a number of media outlets claiming that doctors in the Arkhangelsk Region were not warned about the radiation poisoning of the patients
Read more
Putin arrives in Helsinki to hold talks with Finnish president
Earlier, the Kremlin Aide informed that the two aim to discuss the development of bilateral cooperation, cooperation in the sphere of trade, economy, investment, environment protection
Read more
What’s on the presidential menu in Helsinki?
After concluding talks in the Finnish presidential palace, the two leaders headed to Restaurant Walhalla on the historic grounds of the Suomenlinna fortress
Read more
Su-24MR reconnaissance plane enters service with air regiment in Russia’s Central Command
It is fitted out with radar reconnaissance equipment and the image-recording capability
Read more
High wildfire risk persists in Russian Siberia, Far East — weather authority
The Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring said that a high wildfire risk also persists in the south of the European part of Russia
Read more
Press review: Putin’s visit to Finland and Trump’s G8 revival bid
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, August 22
Read more
Greek FC Olympiacos expects full-house at Champions League home match with FC Krasnodar
The teams will clash on August 21
Read more
Russia’s Baltic Fleet S-400 teams thwart massive air strike in drills
The combat teams conducted over 30 simulated launches against the notional enemy’s real air targets
Read more
Russia vows to beef up western border amid rising tensions with NATO
Defense chief Sergei Shoigu pointed to NATO ongoing military buildup in Eastern Europe, the deployment of US missile defenses to Poland and Romania, as well as growing cooperation with Finland, Sweden
Read more