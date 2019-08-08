Kyrgyz special forces launch new assault on ex-President Atambayev’s residence

BISHKEK, August 8. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers are storming the residence of former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash village, the ex-president’s staff told TASS on Thursday.

"Another assault on the residence has begun, gunshots are heard and stun grenades are used," he said. According to him, Atambayev’s supporters inside the residence are trying to resist, throwing stones and sticks at special forces officers. "This is a second assault attempt in 24 hours," he underlined.

On August 7, the Kyrgyz special forces launched an operation to detain Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, suspected of corruption and stripped of his immunity. However, his supporters put up resistance in Koi-Tash village, where Atambayev’s residence is situated, one special forces officer died, 52 people were injured in the clashes, including a journalist and law enforcement officers. The operation failed to detain the former leader, who has repeatedly denied all accusations he is facing.

On Thursday, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said that the former leader had violated the constitution by putting up armed resistance to law enforcement officers, who were undertaking his detention.