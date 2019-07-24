Venezuela’s opposition-controlled parliament passes bill on foreign military aid

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Venezuela’s opposition-controlled parliament, the National Assembly, approved on Tuesday a bill which paves the way for requesting military aid from foreign countries.

"In urgent mode, I request to approve a bill on returning to the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR) in the second debate. Unanimously approved," Guaido said in his address to the National Assembly, broadcast via Twitter.

Guaido said the move was aimed against the executive branch of Venezuela’s government, led by President Nicolas Maduro.

"Here’s our message to the world: don’t support this dictatorship. Those who are involved [in its actions] will have to bear responsibility," he added.

However, he went on to say that "the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance will not solve all the problems by miracle."

"This is not a button, which you just need to press to have all your problems solved tomorrow. This is not a decision, after making which we can just go to our homes. On the contrary, we need to keep acting in an organized manner in all spheres," Guaido said.

The Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance, also known as the Rio Pact or the Rio Treaty, was signed in 1947 by the majority of American countries. Its main principle is that an attack against one member is considered an attack against them all. Later, Ecuador, Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua left the treaty on behalf of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America.