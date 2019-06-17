Putin, Turkmen president discuss trade, economic cooperation

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Monday.

"The parties confirmed their determination to continue boosting strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan. They discussed the future of trade and economic cooperation and regional ties, particularly in light of the Turkmen president’s upcoming visit to Tatarstan," the statement reads.

According to the Kremlin press service, as Turkmenistan is chairing the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in 2019, the two presidents also exchanged views on cooperation on the CIS platform.

In addition, Berdimuhamedow told Putin about preparations for the first Caspian Economic Forum, scheduled to take place in Turkmenistan’s city of Turkmenbashi in August.

Apart from the president of Turkmenistan, Putin also held a telephone call with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The parties discussed issues they had touched upon at a meeting held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit in Bishkek.