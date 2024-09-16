Seven candidates nominated for IOC presidency

GENEVA, September 16. /TASS/. Seven candidates have been nominated for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidency, the IOC press office announced.

The list of candidates incudes World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Morinari Watanabe, President of the International Cyclists’ Union (UCI) David Lappartient, President of the International Ski Federation (FIS) Johan Eliasch, IOC Vice President Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., President of the Jordan Olympic Committee Prince Feisal al Hussein, and Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts, and Recreation of Zimbabwe, Olympic gold medalist swimmer Kirsty Coventry.

According to the IOC Ethics Commission document, an IOC president must serve their entire term, which lasts for 12 years. In 2027, Coe’s mandate as the head of World Athletics will expire, which will also strip him of his IOC membership - a prerequisite for the IOC presidency. Coe, 67, could have become an individual IOC member, but the UK has run out of quotas.

Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., who is currently 64, also narrowly avoided being prohibited from running due to his age. If he gets elected, he will have to resign after his 70th anniversary.

Current IOC President Thomas Bach will leave his office after his mandate expires next year. The elections will take in March, 2025, in Greece. The new president will assume their office in June.