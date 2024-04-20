Three countries bid to host 2025 Games of the Future, event’s head says

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Three countries have applied to host the 2025 Games of the Future, the event’s head Igor Stolyarov told TASS.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said in early March that nine countries were willing to host the tournament.

"The International Federation of Phygital Sports is expected to announce on June 1 where the next Games of the Future will take place. The federation is registered in Hong Kong and its president will probably announce the host country at a press conference," Stolyarov said.

"As far as I know, three countries have applied to host the 2025 event. I cannot say which ones. As for the 2026 and 2027 bids, the international federation said that decisions would be made later in the year," he added.

The inaugural Games of the Future, a multisports event based on the concept of phygital sports, was held in the Russian city of Kazan between February 21 and March 3. The tournament consisted of new disciplines combining advanced technology, the digital environment and physical activity.