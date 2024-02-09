Khachanov advances to semifinals of 2024 ATP Marseille tennis event

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Karen Khachanov powered past China’s Zhang Zhizhen in the quarterfinals of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament in Marseille, France.

The 27-year-old Russian (No. 3 seed at the tournament) defeated the unseeded Chinese player 6-4, 6-1.

In the semifinals, Khachanov will clash with the winner of the match between Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov (No. 2 seed) and France’s Arthur Rinderknech (unseeded).

Khachanov, who is currently 18th in the ATP Rankings, has five career ATP titles. His best performance in the Grand Slam series was reaching the semifinals at the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Australian Open. The Russian player also clinched the silver medal in men’s singles at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, and in 2021, he won the Davis Cup as a member of the Russian national team.