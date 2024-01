Russian athletes must obtain additional approval to take part in 2024 Olympics — IOC

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. /TASS/. Those athletes from Russia and Belarus who have already been cleared to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics in France will have to undergo an additional approval process by independent organizations, Mark Adams, spokesman for the International Olympic Organization (IOC), said on Thursday.

"In terms of the process I can only talk broadly because I don’t have the details," Adams said speaking at a news conference. "But we are in the process of identifying and appointing independent analysts with a reputation for good work and governance and so on, who will go through each of those athletes to make sure that they don’t breach our [IOC] guidelines."

"Those people, who have qualified or already been through one process, will be going through a second process run by the IOC, but using an independent organization," the IOC spokesman added.

The French capital of Paris is scheduled to host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games between July 26 and August 11, 2024.

IOC sanctions against Russia, Belarus

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

In late March, 2023, the IOC recommended to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.

On July 26, 2023, the IOC extended invitations to the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris to 203 National Olympic Committees. Russia and Belarus did not receive invitations. The IOC explained later that there was no deadline regarding the issue of Russian and Belarusian athletes’ participation.

On October 12, 2023, the International Olympic Committee suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) until further notice after the Russian organization included the Olympic councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions as its members.