Russian athletes may be stripped of medals at 2024 Olympics — ROC head

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Any Russian athlete who competes at the 2024 Olympic Games may be deprived of an Olympic medal, Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov told reporters.

On December 14, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) reported that six Russians and five Belarusians had been given the okay to compete in the Olympics.

"Recommendations from the end of March - a neutral athlete should not be associated with the flag, anthem, Russian Olympic Committee before, during and after the competition," Pozdnyakov said. "Any athlete who would participate with the support of the federation or the ROC automatically violates these rules and can be deprived of a fairly won award, as this situation can be used against athletes at any time."

On December 8, the IOC allowed Russians and Belarusians to compete in the Olympic Games in Paris under a neutral status. The IOC reported that the Russians and Belarusians would not be allowed to participate in any team events. The participation in the Olympics will also be denied to those who actively support hostilities. Individuals associated with the army or national security organizations will not be allowed to compete in the Olympics. Officials will not be accredited to the competition. The display of official symbols of Russia and Belarus will be prohibited.