Russia’s Kanikovsky wins gold at Grand Slam in Tokyo

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian judoka Matvey Kanikovsky has won the Grand Slam tournament in Tokyo.

Kanikovsky defeated Japan's Dota Arai in the final fight in the 100 kg weight category. Earlier on Sunday, bronze medals went to Russia’s Ayub Bliev (60 kg) and Inal Tasoev (more than 100 kg).

Kanikovsky, 22, previously won a bronze medal at the 2023 European Championships. He also won prizes at the Grand Slam tournaments in Ulan Bator in 2022 and Astana in 2023.

The competition are ending on December 3. The Russians are competing at the tournament in a neutral status.