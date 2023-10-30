FIFA bans Spain’s ex-football chief Rubiales for three years

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Disciplinary Committee of the world’s governing football body, FIFA, has ruled to impose a three-year ban against Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), FIFA said in a statement on Monday.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years, having found that he acted in breach of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code," the statement reads.

The document continued that: "This case relates to the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on 20 August 2023, for which Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days."