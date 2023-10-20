Russia’s Olympic Committee to drop anti-doping liasons starting next year

PERM, October 20. /TASS/. Russia’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) will no longer pay anti-doping coordinators from national federations of Olympic sports starting January 1, 2024, an NOC official said on Friday.

"External circumstances dictate that this program be suspended from January 1, 2024. We said this at a meeting with coordinators this summer," Ekaterina Romashina of the NOC’s legal directorate told a roundtable meeting on anti-doping measures for Russian sports.

"This program yielded very significant results in anti-doping efforts. At a meeting of the presidential council on sports yesterday, President of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov raised the problem of financing. As was said earlier, the NOC has failed to extend the sponsor's contract," she said, adding that she hopes that the NOC will be able to find additional financing by the end of the year and keep the program of anti-doping coordinators in place.