UFC chief clears Russians to fight at int’l competitions under national flag colors

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) allowed all fighters, including from Russia, to compete under the national flags of their countries, UFC chief Dana White said in a statement on Sunday.

"Flags are back," the MMAJunkie official website quoted White as saying at a news conference. "I was on vacation during the Mexican Independence Day, and the no flag thing drove me crazy."

"We’re bringing flags back.’ It drove me crazy," White stated. "There’s a lot of things that go on in a company this big…. Sometimes things are done for the intentions of the right reasons, or whatever. Everybody in this room knows the way that I feel about a lot of things."

"When the decision was made to do this, I was just like, ‘Eh, what’s the big deal if they don’t have flags?’ Mexican Independence Day flipped the switch and I was like, ‘That’s enough of the no flags thing.’ Flags are back. If any flags hurt your feelings, too… bad," he added.

A ban in regard the Russian national flag was initially introduced by the UFC in the spring of 2022.

The UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring the world’s most elite fighters. A number of Russian fighters have stepped into the octagon at UFC events.

IOC’s ban on Russia’s international participation

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.