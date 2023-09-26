Monson to fight in Moscow in late October

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Jeff Monson's next bout will be held in Moscow in late October, he told TASS.

"My next fight will be held in Moscow at the end of October," Monson said.

Earlier, a rematch between Monson and Oleg Taktarov was canceled.

Monson is 52 years old. He has a record of 61 wins, 27 losses, and two draws. Monson previously renounced his US citizenship and was granted Russian citizenship in 2018. On September 13, 2023, it was reported that Monson was elected to the Kurultai of the Republic of Bashkortostan.