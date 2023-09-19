Sports minister says Russia could send maximum of 180 athletes to Paris Games

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. As many as 180 Russian athletes may compete at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told reporters.

"The forecast remains the same; the figure is based on athlete participation in qualifying competitions," Matytsin said. "Our athletes won’t be able to participate in team competitions or track and field. A statistical analysis was conducted, which led us to this figure; 180 athletes is the maximum number. However, it keeps changing every day, and not for the better," he added.

In February 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing the situation in Ukraine as the reason. In late March 2023, the IOC Executive Board recommended that international sports federations allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete only as neutrals, provided that they have not made public statements in support of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and are not affiliated with the Russian Armed Forces and national security agencies. In addition, Russian and Belarusian athletes cannot participate in team events. There is no decision yet on their participation in the Paris Olympics, scheduled to be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024.