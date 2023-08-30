Ukraine’s accusations of Russia bribing eSports global body ‘comical’ — official

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The accusations made by the Ukrainian Cybersports Events Federation that the Russian eSports Federation allegedly bribed its way into returning its state regalia at official tournaments are laughable, Dmitry Smith, the president of Russia’s cybersports federation, told TASS on Wednesday.

The International Esports Federation (IESF) announced a decision on August 28 to give Russian teams back the right to participate under their country’s national flag and to the tune of the national anthem. The decision was based on a vote which saw 32 delegates cast their votes in favor, 13 against and 25 abstain.

The press office of the Russian eSports Federation also stated that the IESF opted against accepting a proposal from the Ukrainian e-Sports Federation (UCEF) to ban Russia’s membership in the international organization. "Participants [of the 2023 International e-Sports Federation Congress] decided to turn down Ukraine’s proposal regarding Russia’s suspension within the IESF," according to the organization’s statement.

The Ukrainian Cybersports Events Federation (UCEF) announced later that it would appeal the decision regarding the Russian team’s participation under the national flag and also pointed to an alleged trace of corruption.

"Such accusations [about corruption] are simply comical," Smith said. "A total of 32 delegates voted in favor of lifting the ban on the use of the [Russian national] flag and anthem."

"It’s rather insulting if our colleagues believe that it is possible for us to bribe so many representatives from various countries," he continued. "In the first place, it should come as an insult to the delegates of all [national eSports] federations to be accused of taking bribes."

"There is also the question of why Ukraine maintains its membership in the federation [IESF] while having so many doubts about it," he added.

The IESF previously ruled on April 18, 2022 to strip Russia’s e-athletes of their right to participate in international tournaments under their country’s national flag and anthem.

Anton Kara, the director-general of the ANO Agency for the Development of Computer Sports told TASS on August 29 that "Our country has never supported the cancel culture, we do not want countries to be separated by barriers."

"I also believe that the return of the national identity symbols to Russian teams emphasizes the importance of their role in the development of global cybersports," Kara added.

Ukrainian coach of the PUBG Mobile team Dmitry Kuzmenko announced earlier in the day that the Ukrainian national team has decided to withdraw its cyber-athletes from all events at the IESF 2023 World Esports Championship Finals hosted by Romania.

According to the IESF official website, the 2023 World Esports Championship Finals "officially kicked off on August 25 with a grand Opening Ceremony at the Palace of Culture in Iasi, Romania."

A record 111 countries from six continents have qualified to compete "for national pride and the coveted WE Championship trophy. The competition will conclude on September 4.".