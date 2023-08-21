Russia’s Goryachkina defeats Bulgaria’s Salimova to win 2023 Women’s World Chess Cup

BAKU, August 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Alexandra Goryachkina won the 2023 Women’s World Chess Cup after defeating Nurgyul Salimova of Bulgaria on Monday.

The Russian, who is participating in the tournament under a neutral status, advanced to the final of the 2023 Women’s World Chess Cup semifinals in Azerbaijan after finishing her second semifinals match against China's Tan Zhongyi with a draw last Wednesday.

The final round’s first match took place on June 19 with Goryachkina and Salimova playing to a stalemate. The next day, the two players once again finished their game in a draw.

In the tie-breaking game on Monday, Goryachkina played black pieces but once again, the encounter finished in a draw. In the other tie-break face-off with Salimova which took place earlier in the day, Goryachkina moved the white pieces and took the win.

This was Goryachkina’s second appearance in the final of the World Chess Cup as she previously faced Russia’s Alexandra Kostenyuk in 2021, eventually losing to her.

The 2023 Women's Chess World Cup is a 103-player single-elimination chess tournament, the second edition of the Women's Chess World Cup, and is taking place in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku between July 29 and August 22.