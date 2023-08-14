Russian Hockey Federation ready to assist CSKA Moscow HC in court over Fedotov’s case

MOSCOW, August 14. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RHF) will provide its comprehensive assistance to the CSKA Moscow hockey club against the recently announced decision of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) regarding its sanctions against the club on the whole and Russian goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov, the club’s press office told TASS on Monday.

"The Russian Ice Hockey Federation has forwarded documents, which were received from the International Ice Hockey Federation to the CSKA Moscow HC, for additional examination," the federation’s press office said in a statement.

"The hockey club was granted a seven-day period to work out the ways of how to proceed further," the statement reads.

"If the administration of the CSKA Moscow club decides it is necessary to appeal against the IIHF decision, the Russian Hockey Federation will provide a comprehensive assistance to the club when the case is considered by the IIHF Disciplinary Board," the statement added.