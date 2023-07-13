IOC crushed Russia, Belarus’ Olympic hopes back in March — ROC chief

MOSCOW, July 13./TASS/. Through its recommendations in March, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled out the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"The International Olympic Committee from the outset ruled out the possibility of inviting the ROC and the NOC (National Olympic Committee - TASS) of Belarus to the Games, when in its March recommendations it in fact deprived the citizens of our countries of the right to national identity in sports," Pozdnyakov wrote. "So now it would be highly strange if such an invitation occurred," the ROC chief said.

"Today's news is a logical continuation of the IOC's current policy of neutralizing our athletes," he went on to say, commenting on the IOC's refusal to invite Russian and Belarusian athletes to the Olympics on the set date of July 26. "In fact, nothing new has been announced. Nor is there any answer to the question - what are the legal grounds not to invite the NOC, which was not disqualified, not suspended and not subject to any restrictions," he asked.

On March 28, the IOC issued recommendations that athletes from Russia and Belarus be allowed to compete in international tournaments only as neutrals, provided that they have not made public statements in support of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and are not affiliated with the Russian Armed Forces and national security agencies.