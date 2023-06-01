World’s best forward Messi to part ways with French PSG football club, says coach

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Superstar Argentinian forward Lionel Messi will leave powerhouse French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after the end of the season, PSG Head Coach Christophe Galtier told a news conference on Thursday.

"I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. The match against Clermont [FC] will be the last for him at the Parc des Princes Stadium," Galtier said.

"We're going to play this game because we have to play it with the best possible attitude. We need to make it a pleasant evening for our last home game," the coach added.

PSG FC earlier secured the top spot in the French top-tier league and is set to play its last match of the season at home on June 3 against Clermont FC.

Messi, 35, joined Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in the summer of 2021. He racked up 32 goals and 35 assists in 74 matches for the French club, twice winning the French football championship as well as one French Super Cup.

Before joining PSG, Messi played for Barcelona FC from 2003 and 2021. The Argentinian striker won a club-record 34 trophies, including ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and the UEFA Champions League four times.

Messi is the captain of the Argentinian national football team and has 102 goals and 56 assists in 174 matches on the international stage. He is the winner of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 2021 Copa America and gold medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics.

The legendary striker owns a record seven Ballon d'Or awards and a record six European Golden Shoes.

Messi’s possible career moves

Web portal Foot Mercato announced on May 30 that Saudi Arabian football club Al Hilal has already offered Messi a two year contract worth 1.2 billion euros (almost $1.3 billion). The France-Presse news agency reported in May citing an anonymous source in Saudi Arabia that Messi’s move to one of the Saudi Arabian football clubs was a done deal.

Some rumors in the media have the Argentinian forward continuing his sports career in the United States. Spanish daily Sport reported earlier that US soccer club Inter Miami had offered Messi a four-year contract with an annual salary of $50 million. As a condition of the deal, the footballer also had to act as an ambassador for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.