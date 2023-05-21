Russia’s Medvedev clinches ATP Masters Rome title

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev snatched another ATP title on Sunday after defeating Holger Rune of Denmark at the 2023 ATP Masters Rome.

The third-seed Medvedev defeated the seventh-seed Rune 7-5,7-5. It is Medvedev’s fifth title during this season. Earlier this year, he grabbed titles in Rotterdam, Doha, Dubai, and Miami.

The 27-year old from Russia will be ranked 2nd in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) World Rankings from May 22 leaving Novak Djokovic of Serbia behind. In 2022, he was the number one ranked tennis player in the world for 16 weeks. He is the 2021 US Open Champion in addition to being the winner of 19 ATP tournaments. Also in 2021, he won the Davis Cup playing for the Russian national team and won the ATP Cup.

Rune, 20, will be ranked 6th in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) World Rankings from May 22, outstripping Russia’s Andrey Rublev. He is the holder of three ATP titles. His best performance at Grand Slam tournaments was quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open.

The 2023 ATP 1000 Italian Open is a clay court event that takes place at the Foro Italico sports complex in Rome and offers over 7.7 million euro (some $8.4 million) in prize money.