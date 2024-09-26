FSB detains 6 Russians, including 3 teenagers, for arson on Kiev’s instructions

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) detained six Russian citizens, including three teenagers, who carried out arson attacks on railroads upon the instructions of Ukraine's special services, the FSB’s Public Relations Center reported.

"The FSB, in coordination with the Investigative Committee and the Russian Interior Ministry, found and detained six Russian citizens involved in arson of railway transport infrastructure and communications in the Irkutsk, Nizhny Novgorod and Samara Regions, three of them are minors (born in 2007 and 2009)," the Public Relations Center reported.

As noted, "the evidence that they were involved in criminal activity by the Ukrainian special services for remuneration in the amount of 10,000 rubles to 15,000 rubles ($108 to $162) has been obtained." They pleaded guilty.

The detainees were charged with offences under Article 205 of the Criminal Code (terrorist act), in addition, attribution of their actions to cases specified in Article 275 of the Criminal Code (state treason) is being assessed. They inter alia face 12-20 years behind bars or life sentence, the FSB stated.