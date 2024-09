VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. TV host of Russia’s Rossiya-24 TV channel, Alexandra Suvorova, will moderate the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told reporters at a briefing.

"Alexandra Suvorova will be the moderator," he said.

A year ago, the EEF plenary session was moderated by RBC TV channel journalist Ilya Doronov.