NEW YORK, August 30. /TASS/. Over 55,000 users in the United States reported disruptions in the operation of the X social platform, according to the Downdetector website.

The website statistics suggest that 85% of users noted problems in the mobile app operation, while 11% have problems connecting to servers, while 4% have problems logging in.

Problems in the social platform’s operation have also been registered in the UK, Germany, France, Japan, Spain and other countries.