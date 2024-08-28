Computer glitch affects operation of Dutch government services

THE HAGUE, August 28. /TASS/. A computer glitch has caused disruptions in the operation of the Dutch military police, coast guard and online government services, the nu.nl media outlet reports.

The coast guard is reported to be facing issues with radio and phone communication, and the military police contact center is down. People are also having problems with accessing certain government services online, namely those that make it possible to pay fines and register for coronavirus vaccination.

The NOS broadcaster earlier reported a major failure in communication and alarm systems. According to the TV channel, the issues may be related to the P2000 and C2000 systems.

The C2000 system is used for communication between emergency personnel and dispatch centers; the services connected to the system include military police and the coast guard. Dispatch centers use the P2000 system to contact emergency services, including firefighters, police and ambulance workers.

Earlier, the broadcaster reported that air traffic had been halted at Eindhoven Airport. There have been no reports as to what happened or for how long air traffic would be suspended. Experts are looking for the causes of the breakdown. Other airports in the country continue to operate normally.