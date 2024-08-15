Russian investigators wrap up probe into Frenchman labeled as foreign agent

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has completed its investigation into French national Laurent Vinatier, designated in Russia as a foreign agent, the committee’s press service said in a statement.

"The Moscow branch of the Investigative Committee has completed its investigation into the French citizen. Laurent Vinatier is charged under Article 330.1.3 of the Russian Criminal Code (‘Evasion of Obligations Under Russia’s Foreign Agent Legislation’)," the statement reads.

The Investigative Committee pointed out that the probe involved a large number of investigative and procedural activities. In addition, a linguistic examination was conducted; its conclusions, together with other evidence, fully proved the defendant’s guilt. "He admitted his guilt during questioning. Investigators gathered enough evidence to send the case to court," the statement adds.

According to earlier reports, Vinatier has for several years been failing to provide the authorities with the documents required for being included in the list of foreign agents, while illegally gathering information on Russia's military and defense activities. For this purpose, he visited Russia, including Moscow, and met with Russian nationals.

Vinatier’s criminal activities were thwarted through joint efforts by investigators from the Moscow branch of the Investigative Committee and the Federal Security Service (FSB). On June 7, Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court arrested Vinatier on charges of evading obligations under Russia’s foreign agent legislation (Article 330.1.3 of the Russian Criminal Code). He faces up to five years in prison. The Frenchman is an adviser at the Geneva-based Center for Humanitarian Dialogue.