MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Specialists of the Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) have not recorded any excess levels of background radiation in the city of Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region, the agency's press service told TASS.

On August 11, the Ukrainian armed forces hit the cooling systems of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) using a kamikaze drone. According to the plant’s employees, the shelling caused a fire in the area of its cooling towers, which was extinguished by Emergencies Ministry staff. The fire did not affect the NPP's operation. All six power units are currently in cold shutdown mode.

"According to the findings of daily monitoring of environmental background radiation in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye Region, no exceedances of natural background values have been recorded," the press service said.

Earlier, Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said that the state corporation regarded the Ukrainian armed forces' attack on the plant as a targeted strike on the security of its infrastructure and a violation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) principles. The head of the Russian nuclear industry urged the IAEA not to stop at stating that the UAV attack on the plant by the Ukrainian armed forces was unacceptable, but also to give these events a political assessment.